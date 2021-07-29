2023 lineman Joe Otting recaps another K-State visit

Hayden Catholic offensive lineman Joe Otting was in Manhattan for the third time in eight weeks. He has used the short window of recruiting visits at the end of July to see a few different programs, including Kansas State.

His first trip was for a camp on June 5, which saw him accrue a scholarship offer from Chris Klieman and K-State. The second was a return trip on June 15 to learn more about the school and program.

Otting was back in Manhattan for another visit on Wednesday.

It was an event held by the Kansas State staff, in conjunction with the players on the team. A team picnic, a captain's practice, a barbecue and other games were included in his stay.

However, Otting was running a little bit late because he was a participant at the Kansas camp.

"I was in a position meeting with two other recruits (Camden Beebe and John Pastore) and their parents for a little bit," he shared. "Then we went to the field and ate hamburgers and hotdogs and visited with coaches and players."