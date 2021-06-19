2023 OL Clements discusses landing Kansas State offer
Lawrence Free State has been kind to Kansas State. Recently, it gave the Wildcats Keenan Garber, Jax Dineen and Scott Frantz. Unfortunately, it just didn’t give them Turner Corcoran, who went on to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news