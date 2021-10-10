2023 quarterback recaps Kansas State visit

One of the new 2023 names to know is Texas quarterback Jake Strong. He doesn't hold an offer. The only signal-caller that does in that particular class is in-state option, Avery Johnson of Maize.

Could Strong be the next?

"The visit was great," he said. "I was on campus in late July and took a full visit then. So most everything I had already seen but definitely wanted to get back and check out the game day vibe."

Though the Wildcats lost to Oklahoma, the atmosphere in Manhattan was magnificent, and that stood out to every prospect. Strong was no different.

"There aren’t many words that can put the atmosphere into perspective," he explained. "Everything from the band to the student section was electric. You can tell the fan base is very committed to the program. As we were taken to our seats, we walked past the student section and they’re high-fiving and fist bumping all of the recruits. 'The Bill' was sold out and you could hear it. I haven’t been a part of something like it before."

Saturday was not his first time in Manhattan. As mentioned above, he camped in July, and took an unofficial visit afterwards. But the home contest against the Sooners also wasn't the first K-State game he has attended this year. Strong was also in Arlington to see them defeat Stanford.