2023 quarterback recaps Kansas State visit
One of the new 2023 names to know is Texas quarterback Jake Strong. He doesn't hold an offer. The only signal-caller that does in that particular class is in-state option, Avery Johnson of Maize.
Could Strong be the next?
"The visit was great," he said. "I was on campus in late July and took a full visit then. So most everything I had already seen but definitely wanted to get back and check out the game day vibe."
Though the Wildcats lost to Oklahoma, the atmosphere in Manhattan was magnificent, and that stood out to every prospect. Strong was no different.
"There aren’t many words that can put the atmosphere into perspective," he explained. "Everything from the band to the student section was electric. You can tell the fan base is very committed to the program. As we were taken to our seats, we walked past the student section and they’re high-fiving and fist bumping all of the recruits. 'The Bill' was sold out and you could hear it. I haven’t been a part of something like it before."
Saturday was not his first time in Manhattan. As mentioned above, he camped in July, and took an unofficial visit afterwards. But the home contest against the Sooners also wasn't the first K-State game he has attended this year. Strong was also in Arlington to see them defeat Stanford.
"On my visit in July, it was more in-depth," Strong shared. "It was more about getting to know the staff, the players and the way K-State football operates. Overall, it was learning about the school and program and them learning about myself. The visit for the Oklahoma game was more about game day."
The main recruiters for Strong have been Collin Klein and Tyler Foster. Foster is in his first year at Kansas State as an offensive analyst and has lots of ties to high school ball in Texas.
Thus far, Strong's relationship with the K-State coaches has built into a firm bond.
"It’s just been about getting to know each other," he noted. "We're getting to know K-State and K-State is getting to know me. Everyone is making sure it’s a right fit all the way around."
Even though the Wildcats lost the game, Strong came away impressed with how they played.
"I thought they played fairly well," he pointed out. "They brought a lot of energy and were flying around. I think they'll have success moving forward, for sure."
While he is not in possession of a Kansas State offer, Strong is hopeful that one comes in the future.
"They traditionally seem to be slow to offer quarterbacks," he opined. "I’m just focused on taking care of my part of the equation. I'm controlling the things I can and everything else will work out that way that it is supposed to."