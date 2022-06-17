2023 target Abu Sama reacts to his Kansas State offer

Kansas State once recruited three-star athlete Abu Sama as a defensive back. That plan has been scrapped, and they have now chosen to pursue the Southeast Polk High product as a running back, where they believe he is a better fit. That change in philosophy convinced Joe Klanderman, Brian Anderson and the Wildcats to offer him about a week ago. "They offered me for running back and it was over a phone call," Sama said. "I was very excited when I got the offer."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hLbGFuZGVybWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEtsYW5kZXJtYW48L2E+LCBJ4oCZbSBibGVz c2VkIHRvIHNheSB0aGF0IEkgaGF2ZSByZWNlaXZlZCBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9t IEthbnNhcyBTdGF0ZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tTdGF0ZUZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLU3Rh dGVGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zZXBfZm9v dGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHNlcF9mb290YmFsbDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lFV0pmZXlaSHciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9JRVdKZmV5Wkh3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFidSBTYW1hIChAQUIz X3NhbWEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUIzX3NhbWEv c3RhdHVzLzE1MzU0MDA2NDM5MDA0NDg3Njg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+SnVuZSAxMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

"They said that when they were watching my film, they saw that I'm a playmaker that can translate to the next level," he added. "Also, they saw that I’m very explosive." Contact between the two sides was initiated by the K-State defensive coordinator. That didn't change when they decided to flip him over to the other side of the ball and make him an offensive target. Klanderman has continued to build the rapport. "The coach that offered me (Klanderman) is a good coach," Sama commented. "He's been in contact and showing me that they care." "At first, they saw me as a defensive back," he re-emphasized. "And I took a visit to see the place and spoke with the defensive back coach (Van Malone). But now they see me as a running back."

Does it matter which side of the ball he's on when he takes the field? "I don’t really have a preference for playing defensive back or running back," Sama answered. "Most schools are recruiting me as a cornerback, but others are looking at me for running back." Sama took that unofficial to Kansas State at the end of March for Junior Day. At that time, he didn't have any division one offers, but it didn't take long for his recruitment to heat up in the Spring.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCB0aW1lIGF0IEstU3RhdGUuIFRoYW5rIHlvdSBj b2FjaCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhbkJNYWxvbmUz cmQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhbkJNYWxvbmUzcmQ8L2E+IGZv ciB0aGUgSnVuaW9yIERheSBpbnZpdGUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vS1N0YXRlRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtTdGF0 ZUZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NlcF9mb290 YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac2VwX2Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVTZveFlyR2dVRiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1U2b3hZckdnVUY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWJ1IFNhbWEgKEBBQjNf c2FtYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BQjNfc2FtYS9z dGF0dXMvMTUwNzg1NDk3MTU5Mjc1NzI0OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5NYXJjaCAyNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

His first Power Five offer was extended by Iowa State in June, while K-State followed suit two days afterwards. The three-star prospect has a scheduled an official visit with Iowa State this weekend (June 18) and says the schools he hears from the most, besides the Wildcats and Cyclones, are Iowa (no offer), Eastern Michigan and Kent State. No other trips have been planned at the moment besides his stay in Ames that begins shortly. However, he is contemplating taking more and insists on waiting quite a while before making a college choice. "Probably after my next track season," Sama responded. "I'm looking for a program that will help me develop as a football player and in the classroom. Also somewhere that the coaches show a lot of love towards their players."