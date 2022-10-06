Covering Kansas State since 2017 and a background in radio, Mason joined the Rivals network in 2022 as Managing Editor of EMAW Online. He is also a 2020 K-State Alum.
Kansas State has added another receiver to their 2023 recruiting class, this time going outside the state of Kansas to add Jayce Brown. Brown hails from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and had garnered interest from a number of schools around the country.
The Choctawhatchee High pass catcher received his offer from the Wildcats back in June and made a gameday visit to K-State to see their victory over Texas Tech this past weekend. When recapping his visit with EMAW Online earlier in the week, Brown gave high praise.
"It was great. The atmosphere was crazy and the coaches were honest with me...the hospitality was great."
Through five games in his high school season, Brown has caught 13 passes for 244 yards and three scores.
Brown held offers from nine schools in total, but K-State was the only Power 5 offer that Brown possessed, despite interest from several other schools. The Wildcats offered him after seeing him at a camp this past summer.
Brown joins running back Joe Jackson as the second 2023 commit from the state of Florida. The Wildcats have a direct connection to the state now with first-year wide receivers coach Thad Ward being a Florida native.