Kansas State has added another receiver to their 2023 recruiting class, this time going outside the state of Kansas to add Jayce Brown. Brown hails from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and had garnered interest from a number of schools around the country.

The Choctawhatchee High pass catcher received his offer from the Wildcats back in June and made a gameday visit to K-State to see their victory over Texas Tech this past weekend. When recapping his visit with EMAW Online earlier in the week, Brown gave high praise.

"It was great. The atmosphere was crazy and the coaches were honest with me...the hospitality was great."

Through five games in his high school season, Brown has caught 13 passes for 244 yards and three scores.