2025 F Ashton Magee to officially visit K-State this weekend

2025 forward Ashton Magee will officially visit Kansas State, according to a report by Arman Jovic. Among the uncommitted risers in this year's recruiting class, Magee will visit this weekend when the Wildcats take on Colorado at Bramlage Coliseum.

Magee played his senior season at South Jones (Ellisville, Miss.) High School, helping lead the Braves to a 30-3 record and an appearance in the MHSAA Class 5A semifinals. The 6-foot-7 forward drove the Braves success, averaging 23.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game on 57 percent shooting. Magee also averaged 3.2 blocks per game. Although Magee's three-point shooting will need work -- he shot just 33.1 percent on four attempts per game -- he's one of the best athletes in the class, especially in transition.

Despite being underrated for most of the summer cycle, Magee saw his recruitment heat up as his play on the court continued to impress. Since the start of 2025, Magee has reported 10 Division 1 offers, mostly from mid-major programs. Some of the mid-major offers include South Florida, New Mexico State, College of Charleston, and Norfolk State. Jerome Tang and the staff offered Magee in that mix, as well.

The Wildcats currently do not have any 2025 commits in basketball, but it isn't for lack of trying. Early in the cycle, the Wildcats turned their focus to the top players in the class, focusing on five-star AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, who committed in the conference to BYU and Kansas, respectively. After striking out on those commits, the Wildcats shifted their focus towards more under-the-radar prospects, including Magee. They've also recently offered 6-foot-8 forward Thomas Bassong of Overtime Elite and 6-foot-1 guard Exavier Wilson, who plays in Missouri. Tang and his staff hope to add a few high school recruits for next season. Last season, the Wildcats added guard David Castillo as their only high school recruit, opting instead for Division I transfers and junior college recruits.