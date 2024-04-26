Kansas State didn't have to wait long to be represented in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the 53rd overall pick in the second round, the Washington Commanders selected tight end Ben Sinnott. Sinnott is the first K-State tight end drafted since Shad Meier who was a third-round pick in 2001. He's also the highest-picked tight end in program history.

SINNOTT AS A RECRUIT...

Sinnott was unranked by Rivals.com and joined K-State as a preferred walk-on in the 2020 recruiting class. He reported an offer from South Dakota, and was briefly committed there, but ended up joining K-State. The 2020 recruiting class also included names like Will Howard, Will Swanson, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

SINNOTT AS A WILDCAT...

After redshirting as a true freshman, Ben Sinnott quickly became an established starter for the Wildcats. Over three seasons, Sinnott played 38 games, starting 28, including every game last season. Sinnott finished his career with 82 receptions, 1,138 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns, which is the most in program history for a tight end. Last season, he led the Wildcats with 676 yards and 6 touchdowns on 49 catches. Some of Sinnott's accomplishments include... -2023 Honorable Mention All-American (Phil Steele) -2022-23 All-Big 12 First Team (Coaches, Associated Press) -2023 John Mackey Award semifinalist -2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl Invitee







WHAT THE EXPERTS SAID...

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein on Ben Sinnott: "Athletic F tight end with an ability to add value in the passing game and handle some blocking duties in space. The former walk-on has added 40 pounds to his frame without losing his speed or agility. He’s an adequate route runner with the quickness to compete against man coverage on all three levels and get additional yards after the catch. He lacks NFL physicality to hold up on blocking duties near the line, and he needs to prove he can play with quicker, stronger hands as a pass catcher. Sinnott is a Day 3 talent but his NFL journey could be determined by whether he can get just a little bit better in all phases."

Bleacher Report's Derrik Klassen on Ben Sinnott: "Sinnott is an interesting idea as a modern TE/FB hybrid. His acceleration and flexibility will be useful in the NFL. However, Sinnott's lack of a dominant athletic trait and some of his stiffness as a short-area athlete will be limiting."