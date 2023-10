What seemed to be coming for a while has finally happened. On Monday afternoon, 2024 two-star wide receiver Jacques Spradley-Demps flipped his commitment from North Texas to Kansas State.

Like Callen Barta and Boone Morris, who committed in the past weeks, Spradley-Demps had visited Kansas State during their win over TCU and came away impressed. It was expected that Spradley-Demps would wait until closer to December's Early Signing Period, but instead, chose not to wait.