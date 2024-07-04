Kansas State's football staff received some fireworks on July 4th morning when 2025 athlete RJ Collins announced his commitment to Kansas State. The Kansas City (Miss.) Staley High School product announced his commitment on his social media channels.

Collins received an offer from K-State at the end of June, following a strong performance at one of the Wildcats' prospect camps. Initially, Collins began the camp at cornerback but was asked to switch to safety by defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman. K-State was the first Power 4 offer for the three-star recruit, who held offers from notable FCS programs like North Dakota State and Missouri State.

Collins is the kind of underrated prospect K-State has thrived with under head coach Chris Klieman. Most of the time, they're one of the first Power 4 (or even FBS) programs to offer the prospect, betting on traits and their in-house development to improve their skills. Playing both ways for his high school, Collins is a standout on the football field and the track, where he ran a 10.56-second 100-meter dash. In May, Collins also broke the Missouri Class 5 state meet record with a 21.23 200-meter.