Advertisement

in other news

Watch: Post game press conferences after Kansas State beats UT-Martin

Watch: Post game press conferences after Kansas State beats UT-Martin

Hear from Chris Klieman and multiple players after Kansas State's win over UT-Martin

 • Kevin Fielder
Game MVPs: Kansas State beats UT-Martin, 41-6

Game MVPs: Kansas State beats UT-Martin, 41-6

Multiple players stood out for Kansas State in their win over UT-Martin

Premium content
 • Kevin Fielder
Takeaways: Kansas State start season with win over UT-Martin

Takeaways: Kansas State start season with win over UT-Martin

Takeaways from Kansas State's season-opening win over UT-Martin

Premium content
 • Grant Snowden
The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Kansas State beats UT-Martin in season opener

The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Kansas State beats UT-Martin in season opener

Kansas State struggled early, but beat UT-Martin 41-6.

Premium content
 • Jake Stephens
Recap: Kansas State open 2024 season with win over UT-Martin

Recap: Kansas State open 2024 season with win over UT-Martin

Kansas State beat UT-Martin, 41-6.

 • Kevin Fielder

in other news

Watch: Post game press conferences after Kansas State beats UT-Martin

Watch: Post game press conferences after Kansas State beats UT-Martin

Hear from Chris Klieman and multiple players after Kansas State's win over UT-Martin

 • Kevin Fielder
Game MVPs: Kansas State beats UT-Martin, 41-6

Game MVPs: Kansas State beats UT-Martin, 41-6

Multiple players stood out for Kansas State in their win over UT-Martin

Premium content
 • Kevin Fielder
Takeaways: Kansas State start season with win over UT-Martin

Takeaways: Kansas State start season with win over UT-Martin

Takeaways from Kansas State's season-opening win over UT-Martin

Premium content
 • Grant Snowden
Published Sep 2, 2024
2025 DE Brad Stanyer commits to Kansas State
circle avatar
Kevin Fielder  •  EMAWOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@TheKevinFielder

2025 Grapevine (Tx.) High School defensive end Brad Stanyer has committed to Kansas State, he announced on his Twitter account Monday.

Stanyer's commitment comes just after his official visit to Manhattan, which took place during the Wildcats 41-6 win over UT-Martin.

"I've found out where I'll be starting my next Chapter! Proud to announce I've officially committed to Kansas State University," Stanyer wrote on Twitter. "None of this would be possible without the Lord, my family, and my coaches. Because of you, I'm allowed to continue with my passion... playing football in college."

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Before committing to K-State, Stanyer held mostly FCS and Group of 5 offers. Army and Texas State were among the Group of 5 programs to offer him, while Ivy League schools Yale and Cornell.

However, K-State stood out after offering Stanyer in late July following an impressive showing at one of the school's prospect camps. Defensive line coach Buddy Wyatt extended the offer to Stanyer.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Stanyer is K-State's second defensive end commit from Texas in their 2025 recruiting class. Fort Worth (Tx.) All Saints defensive end Dalton Knapp committed to the Wildcats in June.

The Wildcats are up to 18 commits for the 2025 class, which likely means they're nearing a full recruiting class. Last season, the Wildcats added 18 total commits, including a few junior college prospects.

***

Like what you read? Consider subscribing to EMAW ONLINE with a PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.

Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline

Advertisement
Advertisement