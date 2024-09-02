(Photo by Brad Stanyer/Twitter)

2025 Grapevine (Tx.) High School defensive end Brad Stanyer has committed to Kansas State, he announced on his Twitter account Monday. Stanyer's commitment comes just after his official visit to Manhattan, which took place during the Wildcats 41-6 win over UT-Martin. "I've found out where I'll be starting my next Chapter! Proud to announce I've officially committed to Kansas State University," Stanyer wrote on Twitter. "None of this would be possible without the Lord, my family, and my coaches. Because of you, I'm allowed to continue with my passion... playing football in college."

Before committing to K-State, Stanyer held mostly FCS and Group of 5 offers. Army and Texas State were among the Group of 5 programs to offer him, while Ivy League schools Yale and Cornell. However, K-State stood out after offering Stanyer in late July following an impressive showing at one of the school's prospect camps. Defensive line coach Buddy Wyatt extended the offer to Stanyer.

Stanyer is K-State's second defensive end commit from Texas in their 2025 recruiting class. Fort Worth (Tx.) All Saints defensive end Dalton Knapp committed to the Wildcats in June. The Wildcats are up to 18 commits for the 2025 class, which likely means they're nearing a full recruiting class. Last season, the Wildcats added 18 total commits, including a few junior college prospects.