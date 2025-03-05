2025 F Ashton Magee commits to K-State

(Photo by Ashton Magee/X)

Kansas State men's basketball earned their first commitment of the class of 2025 on Wednesday when South Jones (Ellisville, MS.) High School forward Ashton Magee announced his commitment.

Magee decided days after visiting K-State over the weekend for their convincing victory over conference-opponent Colorado to help snap a four-game losing streak. Although Magee is currently unranked, according to Rivals.com, his recruitment has increased since the new year after he helped lead South Jones to a 30-3 record. Magee holds offers from multiple Division 1 programs, including South Florida, New Mexico State, College of Charleston, and others.

Known for his high-level athleticism, Magee averaged 23.5 points on 57 percent shooting and 8.3 rebounds per game. His three-point shooting remains a work in progress -- Magee shot just 33.1 percent from three-point range on four attempts -- but his defensive ability and athleticism should help him carve out a role relatively early.

While Magee is the Wildcats's lone commitment in this recruiting class, Jerome Tang and his staff could continue this momentum later this week. Tolton Catholic (Columbia, MO) point guard Exavier Wilson will announce his commitment on Thursday.