2025 forward Brandie Harrod commits to Kansas State

(Photo by © SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Kansas State women's basketball season may have ended on Saturday, but their work to return to the NCAA Tournament is just getting started. On Sunday, 2025 forward Brandie Harrod committed to K-State, she announced on her Instagram.

Advertisement

Harrod was initially committed to Auburn but reopened her commitment following the Tigers's decision to fire head coach Johnnie Harris. A few weeks later, Harrod committed to K-State, which was heavily involved in her recruitment before her previous commitment.

As a senior, Harrod was a key contributor to a nationally-ranked Putnam City (Okla.) North that won the Oklahoma State Championship game. Harrod averaged 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for the Panthers, shooting an efficient 47 percent from the floor. In the state championship game, she recorded an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead Putnam City North over Mustang.

Harrod is the fourth high-school recruit in K-State's 2025 recruiting class, joining guards Gina Garcia Safont and Aniya Foy and wing Jordan Speiser. Finley Ohnstad, a class of 2024 signee, also redshirted and will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.