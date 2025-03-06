2025 G Exavier Wilson commits to Kansas State

(Photo by Exavier Wilson/X)

Kansas State men's basketball's momentum on the recruiting trail continued Thursday afternoon as 2025 guard Exavier Wilson announced his commitment to the Wildcats. Wilson is the second commitment in as many days for K-State, who landed 6-foot-7 forward Ashton Magee yesterday. Both players officially visited K-State last weekend for the Wildcats's victory over Colorado.

Wilson, a 6-foot-1 guard from Tolton Catholic in Missouri, chose the Wildcats over Division I offers from Florida International, Bradley, East Tennessee, and others. K-State was Wilson's only high-major offer, but other programs began expressing interest in him after a dominant senior season. Wilson averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game as a senior. He is a two-time All-State honoree and finished his career second in career points for Tolton Catholic behind just current Denver Nugget forward Michael Porter, Jr.

Wilson and Magee are K-State's only two commitments in the class of 2025 after the Wildcats got a late start after focusing their efforts on five-star prospects AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson.