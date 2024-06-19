PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
2025 LB Maguire Richman commits to Kansas State
Kevin Fielder
•
EMAWOnline
Publisher
Kansas State continued their momentum on the recruiting trail, adding their second Kansas-based commit. On Wednesday, Overland Park (Kans.) Blue Valley outside linebacker Maguire Richman committed to K-State.
A three-star prospect, according to Rivals.com, Richman visited K-State last weekend and chose to end his recruiting process quickly following the visit. The 6-foot-2 outside linebacker also visited Memphis and Tulane and had an official visit scheduled to Iowa this weekend.
As a junior, Richman tallied a team-high 132 tackles, including 96 solo tackles. Richman also added 11 tackles for loss and an interception.
Richman is K-State's second commitment from the Sunflower State, joining Derby (Kans.) cornerback Martel Jackson, who chose the Wildcats following his official visit earlier this month.
The Wildcats have had a ton of momentum on the recruiting trail in June, adding six prospects to their 2025 class. K-State's recruiting class is currently ranked No. 59 in the country and has nine commitments.
