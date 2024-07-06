Kansas State addressed a major need on the recruiting trail on Saturday afternoon when 2025 running back Monterrio Elston announced his commitment to the Wildcats. Elston, who announced his decision during a ceremony at high school, chose K-State over a top three that included Arkansas and Missouri.

K-State has long targeted Elston to help address the running back position in the 2025 class. The Wildcats initially offered the Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview Magnet running back in October 2023, with Elston taking multiple visits during the season and spring. On June 21, Elston took his official visit to K-State. The visit coincided with four-star tight end Linkon Cure, who announced his commitment to K-State earlier this month.