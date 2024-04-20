When Brendon Haygood began playing high school football, he didn't believe he would garner Division 1 interest. However, just a few years later, the Sache (Tx.) High School product is a bonafide Division 1 prospect, drawing offers from multiple programs, including Kansas State.

"It really feels really good," Haygood said about drawing Divison 1 interest, "because it makes me want to work way harder than what I actually have been doing." As they have been on other prospects, K-State was really to his recruitment. They offered Haygood on March 7, making them the first Power 5 program to offer him.

Over the weekend, Haygood made his first visit to K-State since the offer, mentioning that the visit was "really good." "I enjoyed the hospitality. As soon as I got here, they treated me like family. I met most of the coaches there, they already knew who I was," Haygood told EMAW Online. "I kind of felt great to know that I'm like actually wanted at a big college." Haygood's primary recruiter is running backs coach Brian Anderson. During his visit, Haygood had a one-on-one with Anderson, where he said that Anderson tested his IQ. "It's a really good relationship at the moment," Haygood said. "When we was in the one-on-one, we were just talking about the drills that they run, how they get things done, what he looks for in a back."

Among the things that stand out about K-State is their lineage of producing NFL running backs and 1,000-yard rushers in the NFL. It's something that Haygood believes he can continue, should he commit to the Wildcats. "I really can see myself hitting those milestones and breaking those milestones," Haygood explained. "That's my mindset. I will always be the best back to come in somewhere."

Haygood explained that, in general, he's taking his recruitment kind of slowly because he sees himself getting more traction on the recruiting trail. However, two schools that stand out with Haygood are K-State and Oklahoma. The latter have not offered him yet, but he's already visited Norman and was back in town for their spring game this weekend. It's no surprise that Oklahoma is one of the schools he's most interested in, as he told EMAW Online that he looks up to former Sooners running back Adrian Peterson.

While Haygood's recruitment isn't close to being over, he mentioned to EMAW Online that K-State is one of his top schools.