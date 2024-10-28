2025 Three-star LB Darien Whitaker, Jr. commits to Kansas State

Whitaker announces his commitment days after taking his official visit to K-State over the weekend for the Wildcats' home game against Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown.

Kansas State added to their 2025 recruiting class on Monday night, adding linebacker Darien Whitaker, Jr. to the mix.

A three-star linebacker from Omaha (Neb.) Boys Town, Whitaker has emerged as an impressive late bloomer in the 2025 class.

Over the summer, Whitaker saw interest pick up from FBS schools, picking up offers from South Florida and Washington State. K-State was the first FBS school to offer him, officially extending an offer in July.

A two-way standout at Boys Town High School, Whitaker has been an integral part of the Cowboys' 8-1 season. Whitaker has rushed for 890 yards and 17 touchdowns on offense while adding a team-high 57 tackles, including seven for a loss on defense.