2025 Three-star LB Darien Whitaker, Jr. commits to Kansas State

Sweet 16: K-State defeats Kansas to win 16th-straight Sunflower Showdown
A Chris Tennant field goal in the fourth quarter gave K-State the win
No. 16 Kansas State vs. Kansas: How to Watch, Odds, Gameday Information
K-State will host Kansas on Saturday night
Kansas State vs. Kansas: Staff Predictions for Saturday's Week 9 Game
The EMAWOnline staff predicts who will win the 2024 Sunflower Showdown
Notebook: Replacing Beau Palmer, offensive line depth, Ty Bowman's growth
On Saturday, Kansas State will suit up for
K-State players detail stakes around Sunflower Showdown
Kansas State will look to make it 16 straight against Kansas on Saturday
Kansas State added to their 2025 recruiting class on Monday night, adding linebacker Darien Whitaker, Jr. to the mix.
Whitaker announces his commitment days after taking his official visit to K-State over the weekend for the Wildcats' home game against Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown.
A three-star linebacker from Omaha (Neb.) Boys Town, Whitaker has emerged as an impressive late bloomer in the 2025 class.
Over the summer, Whitaker saw interest pick up from FBS schools, picking up offers from South Florida and Washington State. K-State was the first FBS school to offer him, officially extending an offer in July.
A two-way standout at Boys Town High School, Whitaker has been an integral part of the Cowboys' 8-1 season. Whitaker has rushed for 890 yards and 17 touchdowns on offense while adding a team-high 57 tackles, including seven for a loss on defense.
Whitaker is the 19th commitment in the 2025 class, which currently ranks No. 40 in the nation.
Whitaker joins pass rusher Sawyer Schilke as the team's two commitments from Nebraska. He's also the fourth linebacker in the class, joining Texas-based Weston Polk and in-state products Ashton Moore and Maguire Richman.
