2025 WR Larry Porter IV commits to Kansas State over Kansas

Kansas State's successful National Signing Day continued Wednesday evening when three-star wide receiver Larry Porter IV announced his decision to commit to Kansas State.

The Raytown (Miss.) High School wide receiver committed to Kansas State over Kansas, his other finalist.

Porter's commitment moved quickly after receiving an offer from Kansas State on Nov. 14. Porter took an official visit to Manhattan for the Wildcats's 41-15 win over Cincinnati days after his offer. He also took an official visit to Kansas. Porter shined for Raytown this season, catching 92 passes for 1,410 yards and 18 touchdowns. In October, Porter posted his best game this season, recording 216 receiving yards and four touchdowns in a 54-12 win over Chrisman.

"If you’d like to know how to burst on the scene as a senior it’s by following Larry Porter IV’s lead. The wideout posted 92 catches for 1,410 yards and 18 touchdowns his senior year," said Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Greg Smith. "Porter (6-2, 185) is an explosive athlete that can go up and win 50-50 balls consistently. He runs crisp routes and can create separation out of his breaks. "The Raytown (Mo.) High standout is a terrific late pickup for the Wildcats. He should develop nicely into a multi-year starter for coach Chris Klieman and his staff."

Porter is the third new commitment during Wednesday's signing period, joining offensive guard Dylan Villarouel and cornerback Serious Stinyard, who joined the Wildcats throughout the day. Porter is the fourth wide receiver commit in this year's recruiting class. Since the start of November, the Wildcats have added three wide receivers, with Porter joining Arrion Concepcion and JUCO Jemyri Davis as recent commits.

