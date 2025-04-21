2026 OL Lamarcus Barber commits to K-State

(Photo by Lamarcus Barber/X)

Kansas State added to their 2026 recruiting class on Monday evening, and the commitment came from a familiar place. On Monday, Shawnee (Kans.) Mill Valley offensive lineman Lamarcus Barber became the second commitment in the 2026 class.

Mill Valley has become a subtle pipeline for the Wildcats over the past few seasons. On their current roster, the Wildcats have four players from Mill Valley, including two potential starters. In the 2024 class, the Wildcats signed three-star offensive tackle Gus Hawkins from the program. Hawkins is currently competing for a starting offensive tackle position next season. Center Sam Hecht also joined the program as a walk-on back in 2021.

Barber, ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, held offers from K-State, Iowa State, and Arkansas State, but was expected to see his recruiting pickup as his senior season started. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound offensive lineman recently took an unofficial visit to K-State, marking one of many visits to the program. In the winter, he visited Manhattan before the Wildcats traveled to Phoenix, Ariz. to play in the Rate Bowl.

Barber is the second commitment in K-State's 2026 class. Texas defensive back Brandon Ford was the first player to commit to K-State for the cycle.