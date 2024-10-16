3 offensive keys to a Kansas State victory over West Virginia in Week 8

in other news
Watch: Chris Klieman and players discuss Kansas State's win over Colorado
Head coach Chris Klieman and multiple players met with the media following K-State's 31-28 win over Colorado
The Good, Bad, and Ugly as Kansas State defeats Colorado in Week 7
The good, bad, and ugly moments from K-State's 31-28 win over Colorado
Recap: Kansas State defeats Colorado in gutsy performance, 31-28
In a Big 12 After Dark classic, Kansas State survivesd against Colorado to move to 5-1 on the year. Avery Johnson found
Kansas State vs. Colorado: Staff Predictions for Saturday's Week 7 Game
The EMAWOnline staff picks the winner of K-State's late night game against Colorado
Big 12 Matchups to Watch before Kansas State vs. Colorado
With a late kickoff for K-State, here are two Big 12 games to watch before the 'Cats kickoff in Colorado.
in other news
Watch: Chris Klieman and players discuss Kansas State's win over Colorado
Head coach Chris Klieman and multiple players met with the media following K-State's 31-28 win over Colorado
The Good, Bad, and Ugly as Kansas State defeats Colorado in Week 7
The good, bad, and ugly moments from K-State's 31-28 win over Colorado
Recap: Kansas State defeats Colorado in gutsy performance, 31-28
In a Big 12 After Dark classic, Kansas State survivesd against Colorado to move to 5-1 on the year. Avery Johnson found
- TE
- S
- OT
- PRO
- ATH
- WDE
- WR
- S
- OLB
- CB