K-State’s football schedule released for 2025

The Big 12 released their schedules for the 2025 season, marking the first time that Kansas State’s schedule is filled out.

For weeks, we’ve known K-State’s conference opponents and first four weeks, but the remainder of their schedule has just been open dates.

The Wildcats will begin their season in Ireland for a conference game against Iowa State before opening non-conference play the following week against North Dakota.

K-State’s conference play will continue in late October with a home game against UCF. They’ll finish their regular season on Nov. 29 against Colorado at home.



Due to the Wildcats having a week 0 contest, K-State will earn an extra bye week later in the season. That should help them as the season progresses.

Here is K-State’s 2025 football season in full: