Published Feb 4, 2025
K-State’s football schedule released for 2025
circle avatar
Kevin Fielder  •  EMAWOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@TheKevinFielder

The Big 12 released their schedules for the 2025 season, marking the first time that Kansas State’s schedule is filled out.

For weeks, we’ve known K-State’s conference opponents and first four weeks, but the remainder of their schedule has just been open dates.

The Wildcats will begin their season in Ireland for a conference game against Iowa State before opening non-conference play the following week against North Dakota.

K-State’s conference play will continue in late October with a home game against UCF. They’ll finish their regular season on Nov. 29 against Colorado at home.

Due to the Wildcats having a week 0 contest, K-State will earn an extra bye week later in the season. That should help them as the season progresses.

Here is K-State’s 2025 football season in full:

Advertisement

Aug. 23: vs. Iowa State (Neutral Site)*

Aug. 30: vs. North Dakota

Sept. 6: vs. Army

Sept. 13: @ Arizona

Sept. 20: BYE WEEK

Sept. 27: vs. UCF*

Oct. 1: @ Baylor*

Oct. 11: vs. TCU*

Oct. 18: BYE WEEK

Oct. 25: @ Kansas*

Nov. 1: Texas Tech*

Nov. 8: BYE WEEK

Nov. 15: @ Oklahoma State*

Nov. 22: @ Utah*

Nov. 29: vs Colorado*

* Represents Big 12 conference game

***

Like what you read? Consider subscribing to EMAW ONLINE with a PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.

Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline