K-State’s football schedule released for 2025

The Big 12 released their schedules for the 2025 season, marking the first time that Kansas State’s schedule is filled out.
For weeks, we’ve known K-State’s conference opponents and first four weeks, but the remainder of their schedule has just been open dates.
The Wildcats will begin their season in Ireland for a conference game against Iowa State before opening non-conference play the following week against North Dakota.
K-State’s conference play will continue in late October with a home game against UCF. They’ll finish their regular season on Nov. 29 against Colorado at home.
Due to the Wildcats having a week 0 contest, K-State will earn an extra bye week later in the season. That should help them as the season progresses.
Here is K-State’s 2025 football season in full:
Aug. 23: vs. Iowa State (Neutral Site)*
Aug. 30: vs. North Dakota
Sept. 6: vs. Army
Sept. 13: @ Arizona
Sept. 20: BYE WEEK
Sept. 27: vs. UCF*
Oct. 1: @ Baylor*
Oct. 11: vs. TCU*
Oct. 18: BYE WEEK
Oct. 25: @ Kansas*
Nov. 1: Texas Tech*
Nov. 8: BYE WEEK
Nov. 15: @ Oklahoma State*
Nov. 22: @ Utah*
Nov. 29: vs Colorado*
* Represents Big 12 conference game
