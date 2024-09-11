3 offensive keys to a Kansas State victory vs. Arizona in Week 3
The schedule continues to toughen up for Kansas State, as they'll No. 20 Arizona to Manhattan on Friday. Arizona is off to a 2-0 start, although having played two soft teams. Arizona is cruising in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news