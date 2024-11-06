Advertisement
in other news
Notebook: Where Kansas State stands in basketball recruiting
Where K-State stands with multiple basketball recruits, including five-star AJ Dybantsa
• Kevin Fielder
Recap: Kansas State upset by Houston in sloppy fashion
K-State fell on the road to a late Houston touchdown, 24-19
• Kamden Tatkenhorst
The Good, Bad, and Ugly as Kansas State falls to Houston on the road
A late surge by Houston pushed the Cougars over Kansas State
• Kevin Fielder
K-State has too much respect for Willie Fritz, Houston's defense
K-State will play a tough Houston defense on Saturday afternoon
• Kevin Fielder
Conor Riley, Kansas State's atmosphere stand out for 2026 OL Deacon Schmitt
Schmitt visited Kansas State last weekend during the Sunflower Showdown.
• Kevin Fielder
in other news
3 places for improvement as Kansas State enters final stretch of season
Kansas State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- TE
- S
- OT
- PRO
- S
- WDE
- WR
- S
- OLB
- CB
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
7 - 2
Overall Record
4 - 2
Conference Record
Finished
24
Houston
19
Kansas St.
29
Kansas St.
27
Kansas
18
West Virginia
45
Kansas St.