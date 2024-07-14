The expectations are incredibly high for Kansas State heading into the 2024 season. Following a relatively disappointing season with four losses, the Wildcats have built a program capable of competing for the Big 12's automatic qualifying spot in the College Football Playoff. Before Big 12 Media Days began, the Wildcats were picked to finish second in the conference, just behind conference newcomers Utah, who have been a consistent threat in the Pac 12. However, some betting sites have K-State tied with Utah at the top of the conference. K-State might not need to win the conference to make the playoffs, though. While winning the conference would secure a spot, an at-large bid is possible given the competitiveness of the conference. And with K-State's relatively tough non-conference schedule, there will be plenty of opportunities to build a strong resume for the committee. Here is a look at three games that could be the difference for K-State, should they want to build a formidable resume. Author's Note: Rivalry games against Kansas and Iowa State were not considered as those are almost always "must-win" games.

HOME VS ARIZONA - SEPT 13

Although K-State and Arizona are conference opponents now, the two will face off in a previously scheduled non-conference game on Sept. 13. After being near the bottom of the Pac 12 for quite some time, Arizona saw their stock rise under former head coach Jedd Fisch, who accepted the job at Washington this off-season. New head coach Brent Brennan, an Arizona alumnus, will look to keep that momentum going and will have the pieces in place to make that happen. Quarterback Noah Fifita has emerged as one of the nation's most exciting quarterbacks, and his chemistry with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan should have the Wildcats running on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, Arizona will have a new look with multiple transfers coming in. However, there's talent to work with, and the firepower on offense could mean the defense just needs to be average. Although this game won't help K-State's chances of making the Big 12 Championship Game, it could be a major boost to their at-large resume, especially if Arizona makes a push to the conference championship game.

HOME VS OKLAHOMA STATE - SEPT. 28

Last season's game against Oklahoma State didn't go K-State's way, as self-inflicted mistakes continued to hurt the Wildcats. The disappointing loss was among the reasons why the Wildcats were always on the outside looking in for the Big 12 Championship. However, last year's game will likely have little impact on this season's game as K-State will look for revenge in the friendly confines of Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Oklahoma State is headlined by running back Ollie Gordon. Gordon is one of the nation's best running backs after totaling 1,732 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns last season. The Cowboys offense will run through Gordon, who will likely see 20-plus carries per game. If K-State wants to return to the Big 12 Championship, these are the games that they need to win. Even if Oklahoma State doesn't make the conference championship game, they'll likely be near the top of the conference standings.

AWAY VS COLORADO - OCT. 12