4-star 2023 guard Dai Dai Ames commits to K-State

Jerome Tang and his staff have secured their first addition of the Class of 2023, with the splash commitment from Darrin 'Dai Dai' Ames on Wednesday afternoon .

The Wildcats offered the Chicago product in March shortly after Tang was hired as the head coach. They made a tremendous impression right away.

The head coach spearheaded the recruitment and kept in constant communication with Ames. They defeated many other high-major program offers, such as Illinois, Michigan State and Marquette, to name a few.

The four-star officially visited Kansas State in June and loved what he saw, committing to the staff just a few weeks later.

He is the first K-State commit from a high school prospect since they landed Dorian Finister soon after taking over in Manhattan. They also inherited Taj Manning, who had originally signed with Bruce Weber and company.

The lefty averaged 19 points and five assists per game as a junior for Kenwood Academy, according to MaxPreps. Ames is entering his senior season and will join the Wildcats in the Summer of 2023.