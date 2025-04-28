5 K-State players to watch for the 2026 NFL Draft

Avery Johnson (Photo by Scott Sewel - Imagn Images)

It was a successful NFL Draft weekend for Kansas State, which saw three players selected and countless more signed as undrafted free agents. Cornerback Jacob Parrish headlined the group, going in the third round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the fifth round, running back DJ Giddens and safety Marques Sigle were drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers, respectively. The three draftees mark the fourth consecutive year under head coach Chris Klieman, where the Wildcats have had multiple players selected in the draft. It's the third straight season where K-State has had a player selected inside the first three rounds of the NFL Draft. The good news for Klieman and his staff is that the 2026 NFL Draft could feature similar numbers. While it's still early and things can change based on next season, five players have legitimate chances of hearing their names called in the NFL Draft, including some who could be early picks. Here are five players (eligible for next year's draft) who could join the lineage of NFL players to hail from K-State.

QB Avery Johnson

If there were a player on next year's roster with a strong chance of being a first-round selection, Avery Johnson feels like your best bet. Not only is the league continuing to value the position more than any other, but next year's class doesn't have a legitimate top quarterback. Instead, multiple players are fighting for that position, including a few from the Big 12. Johnson is entering his second season as the team's starting quarterback, and the returns from last season can only be encouraging. The former four-star recruit set the program's record for single-season touchdowns, accounting for 32 touchdowns. That included seven rushing touchdowns, a skill that NFL scouts covet from quarterbacks. Johnson will need to clean up some mistakes and master his footwork, but those things appeared to be a focus for offensive coordinator Matt Wells and Johnson. If those things get cleaned up, the sky is the limit for Johnson, who passed up potential offers in the transfer portal this offseason.

RB Dylan Edwards

Dylan Edwards could have been used more in his first season with K-State, but the all-conference play from Giddens made it difficult for any other running back to feature heavily. Now that Giddens is gone, Edwards will play a significant role in K-State's offense. Last season, Edwards was known for his home run plays, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. In the bowl game, he ran for 196 yards and two touchdowns, and added a touchdown through the air. If that game was the preview for his junior season, then K-State will have another running back drafted fairly quickly. His size (listed at 5-foot-9 and 167 pounds) will hinder his ceiling among some NFL scouts, but teams still covet dynamic athletes.

WR Jayce Brown

If Avery Johnson can get drafted, his favorite target also has a shot. After a cameo in his true freshman season, Jayce Brown grew as a starter in his sophomore season, catching 47 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns. His best showing came against Colorado, where he caught two touchdowns, including the eventual game-winner. Now, entering his third season with the program, Brown has a prime opportunity to continue his emergence as a dynamic playmaker in the slot. Like Edwards, he might be a little undersized for the wide receiver position, but Johnson has played on the outside and in the slot and is one of the best athletes on the team. NFL teams will look Brown's way if they're looking for a high-upside slot receiver.

LB Austin Romaine

Last season was linebacker Austin Romaine's breakout, as he led the team in tackles with 96 total. Romaine also had two sacks and forced three fumbles, showing a proficiency in making big plays that can change a game. Romaine might be K-State's most likely NFL Draft prospect right now, as teams will likely fall in love with his solid size, athleticism, and production. He'll have to continue those things next season, but there's no reason to believe he can't.

DB VJ Payne

The NFL still loves athletic defensive backs, and VJ Payne checks that box and then some. One of the standouts of K-State's strength and conditioning program this off-season, Payne reportedly added an extra seven pounds and ran a team-best 23.47 miles per hour during testing. Oh, and he's listed at 6-foot-3, a height that NFL teams will likely fawn over. On the field, Payne showcases that height and athleticism, putting up strong numbers on the box score. He was second on the team in tackles last season (64 total) and added two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Payne will be on the NFL Draft radar this season, and a strong season could help him rise up those boards, much like cornerback Jacob Parrish did. Being a first-round pick is unlikely, but a Day 2 selection? That's well within the cards for Payne.