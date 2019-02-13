The KSO Staff spent the last four days in Texas, going from Waco to Austin to watch the Wildcats rack up their eighth and ninth consecutive Big 12 conference wins to take control of the league race. Here are 50 things we learned about the Wildcats, their opponents Baylor and Texas, and a pair of Big 12 cities.

1. Kansas State is the best team in the Big 12. 2. Matthew McConaughey is very, very tan.

No matter how much older I get, Texas just keeps under achieving... Getty Images



3. Flando learned there is a such thing as a "Minister of Culture." 4. The Ferrell Center in Waco is kind of rowdy. 5. Baylor has the best media facilities in the Big 12. 6. Kam Stokes has crazy eyes.





7. Patrick Muldoon has bronchitis. 8. James Love has walking pneumonia. 9. Something is wrong with Cartier Diarra's ring finger. We're not sure which one. 10. K-State seems to like its purple uniforms.

Purples in Waco... USA Today

Purples in Austin. Getty Images

11. Austin is NOT over-hyped. 12. Waco is appropriately hyped. 13. If you're a student at Texas you take two beers to your seat. 14. Makol Mawien can play more than 30 minutes. 15. We sometimes still think he may be left-handed. 16. Baylor is a deeper team than we ever gave them credit for. 17. Bruce Weber is capable of comparing his team to crossing guards. 18. K-State can win a game based purely on hot shooting. 19. Dean Wade doesn't have to be K-State's best player to win. 20. Xavier Sneed can be K-State's starting four next year.

Xavier Sneed battled Jaxson Hayes and Texas for a team-leading eight rebounds. Associated Press

21. The players weren't aware of owning the schools longest Big 12 streak. 22. Baylor pretty much just trusts you if you say you're media. 23. We regret not stopping at even one gosh darn Austin food truck. 24. Levi Stockard may be slipping in the rotation (seven total minutes on the trip). 25. Mike McGuirl has a knack for big three-pointers at the end of a half. 26. K-State can play a zone defense. 27. K-State can beat a zone defense. 28. Barry Brown is a winner. 29. But that doesn't mean he can't save it under the wrong basket. 30. Cartier Diarra is better at saving basketballs underneath the basket.

Carti throwin right handed touchdowns pic.twitter.com/zggZtd8wiN — Grant Flanders (@GrantFlanders) February 10, 2019

31. Jase Febres prefers Bramlage Coliseum to the Erwin Center. 32. Oh, and the Erwin Center feels like a theater. 33. Texas only had three more rebounds than K-State Tuesday night. 34. It helped that K-State never missed a shot. 35. Austin Trice does remain an explosive athlete worth watching in pregame. 36. Goodnews Kpegeol looks smooth and impressed fans in Austin with his name. 37. Opposing fans are always aware of Bruce Weber's location on the court. 38. (THEY YELL AT HIM FOR IT, A LOT) 39. Nigel Shadd is ALWAYS the second player on the floor after Barry Brown. But shoe-less. 40. Shaun Neal-Williams had the prettiest pass of the trip.

Shaun-Neal Williams threw a no-look pass to Dean Wade for a jam against Texas. Grant Flanders/KSO

41. Flando thinks Pierson McAtee is deserving of "Budke minutes" next year. 42. Austin is not lob city. Those throws were waaaaaaaay too high. 43. Jaxson Hayes is long enough he snared them, anyway. 44. If you buy just one fancy shot in Austin you get free drinks and tickets to the nice room. 45. The Ferrell Center is like a piece of art, it looks much better from a distance. 46. We pick on Baylor and Waco too much. We feel bad about it.