A look at K-State's remaining recruiting targets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Stop us if you're heard this before, but Kansas State doesn't have any scholarships to give out. The Wildcats will, however. Exit interviews took place literally the day after the season ended, and...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news