Achor Achor no longer with K-State men's basketball program

(Photo by K-State Athletics)

EMAW Online can confirm that forward Achor Achor is no longer with Kansas State. Field of 68's Jeff Goodman first reported the news, describing it as a dismissal for "conduct detrimental to the team."

Advertisement

Achor's departure comes a few days after K-State fell to St. John's on the road, 88-71. Achor played five minutes in that game, missing his only field goal attempt. His only stats were two rebounds.

Achor transferred to Kansas State in the off-season after emerging onto the scene with Samford, averaging 16.1 points per game to help lead the Bulldogs to an NCAA Tournament appearance.



When Achor transferred to Kansas State, the expectation was that he would emerge as a go-to player as the Wildcats looked to make it back to the NCAA Tournament. However, after personal issues forced him to miss the beginning of the season, Achor was relegated to a role off the bench. Achor averaged 7.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in seven games this season, shooting 54.1 percent from the floor. His best performance came against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, scoring 21 points in 24 minutes.

Achor is the second Kansas State player to leave the program before the Christmas Break in the last two years. Last season, Kansas State dismissed forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin following an arrest for "disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting" at a Manhattan sports bar.