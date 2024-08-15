PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1UNUZNWDlWSzkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVQ1Rk1YOVZLOTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball

AJ Dybantsa, nation's top recruit, sets official visit to Kansas State

AJ Dybantsa
AJ Dybantsa (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Kevin Fielder • EMAWOnline
Publisher
@TheKevinFielder

2025 forward AJ Dybantsa, the nation's No. 1 recruit, has scheduled an official visit to Kansas State, according to a report by ESPN.com. Dybansta is scheduled to visit beginning on Aug. 31. The visit will come at the same time as a home football game against UT-Martin.

Scheduling official visits is the next big event in Dybantsa's recruitment after the five-star announced a list of seven finalists earlier this month.

Along with his visit to K-State, Dybantsa scheduled visits to five other finalists. He will also visit Kansas (Sept. 6), North Carolina (Sept. 20), Alabama (Sept. 27), Baylor (Oct. 4), and BYU (Oct. 11).

Kansas State offered Dybantsa on June 16, making them one of the last schools in his recruitment. The Wildcats, however, quickly built a relationship with Dybantsa and his family, making them a contender in his recruitment.

Last October, Dybantsa reclassified to the 2025 class and quickly became the best player in the recruiting class. The Utah Prep standout is set to maintain that spot for the entirety of the class.

Dybantsa's recruitment is considered wide-open, with multiple contenders likely to push to land him. BYU was once considered a favorite with its large NIL budget, but NIL isn't expected to be the only factor in his recruitment.

