2025 forward AJ Dybantsa, the nation's No. 1 recruit, has scheduled an official visit to Kansas State, according to a report by ESPN.com. Dybansta is scheduled to visit beginning on Aug. 31. The visit will come at the same time as a home football game against UT-Martin.

Scheduling official visits is the next big event in Dybantsa's recruitment after the five-star announced a list of seven finalists earlier this month. Along with his visit to K-State, Dybantsa scheduled visits to five other finalists. He will also visit Kansas (Sept. 6), North Carolina (Sept. 20), Alabama (Sept. 27), Baylor (Oct. 4), and BYU (Oct. 11).

Kansas State offered Dybantsa on June 16, making them one of the last schools in his recruitment. The Wildcats, however, quickly built a relationship with Dybantsa and his family, making them a contender in his recruitment. Last October, Dybantsa reclassified to the 2025 class and quickly became the best player in the recruiting class. The Utah Prep standout is set to maintain that spot for the entirety of the class.