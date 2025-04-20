Akron guard Nate Johnson announces transfer to K-State

Kansas State landed an All-Conference guard on Sunday, as Akron guard Nate Johnson announced his intentions to transfer to K-State.

Johnson spent the last four seasons at Akron, playing 92 games over three years. He improved significantly each year, averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in his career.

This season, Johnson was named the MAC Player of the Year after averaging a career-best 14.0 points on 43.9 percent shooting and 30.1 percent from three-point range. Johnson also recorded career-highs in rebounds (4.9 per game), assists (3.4), steals (61), and blocks (18).

Johnson scored double-digit points in 26 games last season, including a season-high 31 points against Toledo in the MAC Championship. He also scored 13 points against Arizona in the NCAA Tournament.