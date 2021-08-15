All-Big 12 candidates for Kansas State

Which Kansas State players have a chance to land first team or second team all-Big 12 honors? 13 players are listed but obviously that doesn't mean that 13 will be chosen, or that we think 13 will be selected. It means those are the ones with potential to do so, in KSO's opinion.

RB Deuce Vaughn: He's not only Kansas State's most well-known player, he is their best player. It would be a shock if he didn't make an all-Big 12 team, even in a league with exceptional other backs like Bijan Robinson, Breece Hall, Zach Evans, LD Brown and Leddie Brown.

WR Malik Knowles: I'm sure this seems like a leap for many, considering he's never had a season where he accumulated 400 receiving yards. But from a talent standpoint, he's all-Big 12 caliber. If he were to stay healthy and engaged for all 12 games, he'd produce enough to put himself into the conversation.

TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe: Again, like Knowles, it is about opportunity and potential. K-State's offense will feature him because of how they aren't afraid to feature the tight end. He's clearly talented and athletic enough to produce strong numbers.

OL Cooper Beebe: He's the best player on perhaps the best unit on the team. Nothing else needs to be said.

OL Josh Rivas: The best unit on the team, arguably, means that multiple players should have a chance to be selected. Rivas has been spotlighted before by media outlets as a standout, though it was two years ago. Sometimes name recognition matters, and that could be the case for Rivas.

OL Noah Johnson: He may not be the best lineman on the team, but he is the heart and soul and lauded by his coaches and teammates. Those voting could also take that into consideration, and he's experienced enough to have his best season, too.