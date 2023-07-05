One week out from Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, the Big 12 announced the 2023 All-Big 12 Preseason Awards and team. K-State had four players on the All-Big 12 Preseason team. The Wildcats also had Florida State transfer running back Treshaun Ward named as the Preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Kansas' Jalon Daniels was named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and Texas' Jaylan Ford was the Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

All-Big 12 Preseason Offensive Team

QB: Jalon Daniels (Kansas)

RB: Richard Reese (Baylor)

RB: Devin Neal (Kansas)

FB: Ben Sinnott (K-State)

WR: Brennan Presley (Oklahoma State)

WR: Xavier Worthy (Texas)

WR: Jerand Bradley (Texas Tech)

TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders (Texas)

OL: Kingsley Sumataia (BYU)

OL: Mike Novitsky (Kansas)

OL: Cooper Beebe (K-State)

OL: Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas)

OL: Zach Frazier (West Virginia)

PK: Griffin Kell (TCU)

KR/PR: Phillip Brooks (K-State)

All-Big 12 Preseason Defensive Team



DL: Dontray Corelone (Cincinnati)

DL: Ethan Downs (Oklahoma)

DL: Damonic Williams (TCU)

DL: Byron Murphy II (Texas)

DL: Jaylon Hutchings (Texas Tech)

LB: Collin Oliver (Oklahoma State)

LB: Johnny Hodges (TCU)

LB: Jaylan Ford (Texas)

DB: TJ Tampa (Iowa State)

DB: Cobee Bryant (Kansas)

DB: Kobe Savage (K-State)

DB: Kendal Daniels (Oklahoma State)

DB: Josh Newton (TCU)

P: Mason Fletcher (Cincinnati)