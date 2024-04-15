Kansas State continued their streak of landing transfer guards just moments after their official visit. On Monday, UI-Chicago guard CJ Jones announced his commitment to K-State following a trip to Manhattan over the weekend. Jones was a two-year starter for the Flames, starting 51 of his 63 games played. This season, he averaged a career-high 11.3 points and 4.7 assists per game. Jones is the second commitment from the transfer portal, joining Michigan transfer Dug McDaniel. Like McDaniel, Jones will have two years of eligibility remaining. Here is some analysis of what the move means for K-State, and how he might fit in with the current roster.

What does Jones do well?

Primarily playing as UI-Chicago's point guard, Jones was responsible for operating the offense. While turnovers are a problem for Jones, it comes as a trade-off for his playmaking ability. Jones had an astounding 30 percent assist rate last season, which ranked in the 96th percentile among guards. There's no reason to believe he can't play point guard at the high-major level for K-State, but it might be better for him to be a secondary playmaker alongside McDaniel or signee David Castillo. Doing so could allow the coaching staff to maximize Jones' passing ability. As a scorer, Jones moves downhill at a high pace, placing a ton of stress on big men. He scores most of his points at the rim. Despite being listed at 6-foot-5, Jones is incredibly shifty and can find the weird release angles to make plays. Jones is a solid three-point shooter statistically, but he's equally prone to rough shooting nights. Last season, he had 13 games where he shot under 30 percent from three, though that number includes a few games where he attempted just one three-pointer. Even if he won't be a sharpshooter, Jones should be a serviceable three-point shooter at the Big 12 level.

Where does Jones fit?

K-State's roster is still incomplete, so predicting his fit can be difficult. While we know he won't be the starting point guard, most other possibilities are open. With his ability to play off-ball, Jones could fit next to McDaniel and Dai Dai Ames as a starter. That would lead to a small starting lineup, but the Wildcats could get away with it if they add additional size in the frontcourt. Jones' best fit might be on the bench, however. Jones played best when he was able to break down defenders off the dribble, and those opportunities might be limited with McDaniel in the starting lineup. Playing him alongside Castillo off the bench could make Jones a top sixth-man in the Big 12. Frankly, Jones' versatility is a gift for K-State. Acquiring someone like Jones allows the Wildcats to mix and match during the off-season to find the best fit for everyone.

What's next for K-State?

K-State has three open scholarships and more could come open depending on players entering for the NBA Draft or the transfer portal. Jerome Tang and his staff will likely continue to use the transfer portal to fill these spots, likely prioritizing more players with additional years of eligibility. Baba Miller also visited K-State this weekend and has not announced any other visits. If the Wildcats land him, they'll help add the size they covet in the frontcourt. A potential commitment could come in the coming days, but most things have been quiet on the Miller front. This move likely removes the possibility of K-State adding another guard, especially with multiple under scholarship for next season. However, there's a small chance the Wildcats pursue a bigger guard who can operate as a wing for the Wildcats. Center will be the biggest priority down the stretch, as the Wildcats have none under scholarship for next season. Oumar Ballo is scheduled to visit campus soon and Clifford Omoruyi is another potential target. However, both are viewed as long shots as of today.