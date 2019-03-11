"It was an amazing atmosphere and memorable experience to witness a Big 12 Championship, as well as senior night," Gordon told KSO.

Signees Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy were both in attendance for The Wildcats' 68-53 victory over Oklahoma, which happens to be the home state of the 6-foot-8, three-star rated Gordon.

Murphy and Gordon were joined in attendance, as well, by a pair of 2020 prospects in Luke Kasubke and Silas Mason.

From start to finish, a lot stuck out to the Oklahoma native on the special night.

"Memorable moments for me were going into the locker room pre-game listening to the plan to beat the Sooners, the video honoring the seniors," Gordon said. "And, lastly, the cutting of the nets."

Gordon believes his fellow signees can help K-State with continued success after the "Brown, Stokes and Wade" era.

"We really look up to those three and what they have done for the program," Gordon said, "I feel like with our hard work we can continue the legacy they left."