Arkansas transfer Baye Fall has committed to Kansas State today, per multiple reports. Fall committed to Jerome Tang and Kansas State on his visit to Manhattan today.

Fall only appeared in nine games for the Razorbacks last season, but was a highly regarded recruit out of high school. Rivals ranked him the 4th-best center and 39th-best player nationally in the 2023 class.

Fall picked Arkansas over offers from K-State, Rutgers, Seton Hall, and others.

The 6-foot-11 center provides great height and shot blocking, but is still very raw offensively. The talent is there, and Jerome Tang hopes he can unlock this potential out of Fall.

As the roster stands currently, Fall joins an empty frontcourt. Only David N’Guessan returns in the frontcourt from last year's team. Expect K-State to pick another center up in the transfer portal, but Fall will likely get a chance next season.

The Denver native is the fourth player to commit to Kansas State in the transfer portal. He joins Dug McDaniel, CJ Jones, and Brendan Hausen. Fall will have three years of eligibility remaining