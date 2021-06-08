Assistant Buddy Wyatt spots defensive end at camp
With satellite camps happening across the country, Kansas State has made a flurry of new offers. One of the many new offers was made to Texas defensive end Trey Fite.Fite was offered by defensive e...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news