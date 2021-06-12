ATH Ali Wells hoping for K-State offer
A bit of a surprise visitor for Kansas State earlier in the week was that of athlete Ali Wells of the St. Louis area. He was once at Lutheran North High but is now enjoying his time at East Saint L...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news