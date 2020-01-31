The fifth commit of the class for Kansas State is athlete Jayden Williams .

The Des Moines, Iowa, native hasn't held an offer from the Wildcats for long. In fact, his first trip to Manhattan came on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and is what spurred his decision to give a verbal pledge to head coach Chris Klieman and K-State.

His first visit was enough to make him want to play in purple, but it was under a unique set of circumstances and truly highlights the value and effectiveness of Director of Recruiting, Taylor Braet.

Klieman and all the assistant coaches were out of the offices. They were not in Manhattan when Williams made his visit to campus. They were on the road making recruiting visits since the dead period ended on Jan. 16.

Despite not being able to meet any of the coaches during his unofficial visit, Williams decided then that he wanted to close his recruiting process and make his college choice.