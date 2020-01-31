ATH Jayden Williams commits to Kansas State
The fifth commit of the class for Kansas State is athlete Jayden Williams.
The Des Moines, Iowa, native hasn't held an offer from the Wildcats for long. In fact, his first trip to Manhattan came on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and is what spurred his decision to give a verbal pledge to head coach Chris Klieman and K-State.
His first visit was enough to make him want to play in purple, but it was under a unique set of circumstances and truly highlights the value and effectiveness of Director of Recruiting, Taylor Braet.
Klieman and all the assistant coaches were out of the offices. They were not in Manhattan when Williams made his visit to campus. They were on the road making recruiting visits since the dead period ended on Jan. 16.
Despite not being able to meet any of the coaches during his unofficial visit, Williams decided then that he wanted to close his recruiting process and make his college choice.
As of now, the Wildcats are Williams only Power Five offer. Many who have seen him play extensively are surprised by that. It is, perhaps, too early for him to get his shine, and perhaps he will later.
It is also an elite year in the state of Iowa for the Class of 2021. It will be the state's deepest pool of talent in several years, much like Kansas was a year ago. That could make some programs a little gun-shy to pull the trigger on yet another recruit from the state.
However, at the end of the day, all that matters is that the three-star recruit has committed to play for Klieman and the Wildcats. We'll have more on him as a player, and his fit in the Wildcat program, soon on KSO.
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.