Kansas State has landed offensive tackle prospect, Austin Weiner, in what is far from a surprise. The former Milton High student committed to the Wildcats not long ago, giving Conor Riley his first offensive lineman of the class. It would have been number two, but they recently lost the verbal pledge of Rose Hill lineman Noah Bolticoff.

Weiner, who has now moved to Kansas to play at Gardner Edgerton High School, has favored K-State for a considerable portion of the process. Thus far, the Wildcats are the only Power Five program to extend him a scholarship, and some of that may be due to him switching high schools and being viewed as a lock to play for Kansas State, since he is a legacy.

Recruiting analyst Derek Young and new Kansas State commit Austin Weiner (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)

Weiner received his offer from Kansas State at a camp in Manhattan last summer, and his father was on hand to see it. Not only was he proud, he was choked up about it. Todd Weiner played offensive line for Bill Snyder at K-State and then went on to have an NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons.

It was the second year in a row that Weiner camped at Kansas State. His physical progression was extremely noticeable. He had tacked on 30-40 pounds in the course of that year and a couple more inches of height. Currently, he stands at 6-foot-6 or 6-foot-7 and is up to 250-255 pounds. With Weiner in the fold, the Wildcats can now narrow their offensive line pursuits to targets like Andrew Leingang, Tyler Maro and Jordan Moko.