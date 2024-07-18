Avery Johnson embraces role as face of Kansas State program
When Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson first stepped onto campus, the plan was always for him to play. And play quickly.Even with Will Howard returning to the program after leading the Wildcat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news