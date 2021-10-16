Avery Johnson on K-State visit and relationship with Collin Klein
Judging by his performance on Friday night against perhaps the best team in the state, in Derby, Avery Johnson may end up being the most heavily pursued player from Kansas in the Class of 2023. He ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news