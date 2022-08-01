Basketball big board: Identifying the top 2023 targets for the Wildcats
1.) RJ JONES: Jones will be on the Kansas State campus beginning on Wednesday. He traveled to Oklahoma over the weekend. The four-star also dropped a top six that also included Boise State, Colorad...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news