Basketball Roster & Recruiting Center

Kansas State Basketball Scholarship Chart POS. Fr. So. Jr. Sr. 5th GUARDS 1 1 1 0 3 FORWARDS 1 0 1 3 0 POSTS 0 1 0 0 1 TOTAL: 13/13 2 2 2 3 4

Special note: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, any junior or older on the team still has an extra (5th) year of eligibility at their disposal. For example, Ismael Massoud and Nae'Qwan Tomlin are entering their fourth years of college basketball and are noted as "seniors". If they choose to do so, they could use their extra year of eligibility and be considered a "fifth year senior" in the 2023-2024 season. Markquis Nowell, Desi Sills and Tykei Greene are the only Wildcats currently on the roster with only one year of eligibility remaining. Abayomi Iyiola enters as a sixth year senior since he redshirted (RS = used redshirt) his third season of college basketball. Keyontae Johnson would normally be considered a fifth year senior, but he has a medical redshirt that could be used if he wants to play in the 2023-2024 season.

Markquis Nowell

GUARDS (6 on scholarship)

5th - Markquis Nowell, Desi Sills, Tykei Greene SR - JR - Anthony Thomas SO - Cam Carter FR - Dorian Finister

Newcomers (5): Cam Carter, Dorian Finister, Desi Sills, Tykei Greene, Anthony Thomas

Recruiting Outlook: With three guards exhausting all of their college eligibility after this upcoming season, reloading with at least three guards in the Class of 2023 makes sense. Adding a transfer or two next offseason may also be prudent for Kansas State to inject some experience back into the 2023-2024 roster. Much of that decision might depend on how much Anthony Thomas progresses. The Wildcats first two additions to the class are four-star guards, Dai Dai Ames and RJ Jones. More targets include DeVeon Thomas (JuCo), Kaden Cooper, Comeh Emuobor, Darius Carr and Cameron Carr.

Projected Need: 3

FORWARDS (5 on scholarship)

5th - SR - Ismael Massoud, Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Keyontae Johnson JR - David N’Guessan SO - FR - Taj Manning

Newcomers (4): Taj Manning, Nae'Qwan Tomlin, David N'Guessan, Keyontae Johnson

Recruiting Outlook: Johnson, Massoud and Tomlin are seniors, but they could exercise their fifth year of eligibility in Manhattan if they choose to do so. Only one forward may be necessary, but they could fit in two if the spots are available. Attrition could always make that number rise further, but we are a long way from that being a factor. Mouhamed Dioubate and Macaleab Rich are the main targets at the moments. The way the staff is maneuvering infers they would happily add both if achievable. Rich will visit K-State and other programs in September with a commitment at the end of that month. Dioubate has the Wildcats high on his list and will likely tour the campus sometime in the Fall. Assane Diop will be a tough one to attain, but he possesses all of the traits Tang is looking for in the frontcourt.

Mouhamed Dioubate (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Projected Need: 1 or 2

Commits and/or Signees: N/A

POSTS (2 on scholarship)

5th - Abayomi Iyiola (RS) SR - JR - SO - Jerrell Colbert FR -

Newcomers (2): Jerrell Colbert, Abayomi Iyiola

Recruiting Outlook: Abayomi Iyiola will be gone after this upcoming season, and his role will likely be handed down to Jerrell Colbert next year. Adding a high school big man to the Class of 2023 will be a priority. Samson Aletan and Babacar Mbengue both bring different things to the post. Aletan is an enforcer, while Mbengue is a long athlete. Baye Fall is a five-star the Wildcats and many other programs would love to add. Okechukwu Okeke is a junior college target the Wildcats offered before anyone else. Other high major programs have caught on, adding some competition for his services. Kendrick De Luna was the first big to receive a scholarship opportunity from the new staff. I have my doubts that they are still pursuing him at this point.

Projected Need: 1

Commits and/or Signees: N/A

OVERALL: 13 of 13 scholarships used

CLASS OF 2022 BREAKDOWN

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIHRoZSBGYW1pbHksIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGVzaXNpbGxzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A ZGVzaXNpbGxzMzwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj4mcXVvdDtEZXNpIGlzIGEgd2lubmVy LiBXZSB0aGluayBoZSBpcyBhIHBlcmZlY3QgY29tcGxlbWVudCB0byB0aGUg b3RoZXIgZ3V5cyB3ZSBhbHJlYWR5IGhhdmUgaW4gdGhlIHByb2dyYW0sJnF1 b3Q7IC0tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hKVGFu Zz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hKVGFuZzwvYT4gPGJyPjxi cj7wn5SXPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL25FcFd3aWxPVWEiPmh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9uRXBXd2lsT1VhPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9LU3RhdGVNQkI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNLU3RhdGVNQkI8L2E+IHggRU1BVyA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vb2ZNOTlPVlR0YiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29mTTk5 T1ZUdGI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSy1TdGF0ZSBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0 YmFsbCAoQEtTdGF0ZU1CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9LU3RhdGVNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1MzcyNDQ0NDE0MDQwMDIzMDU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

FIFTH YEAR SENIORS (3): Desi Sills, Tykei Greene, Abayomi Iyiola Evaluation: Jerome Tang wants instant success in his first season in Manhattan. That is what makes this trio some of the most important additions to the roster. Desi Sills and Tykei Greene are the experienced guards necessary to compete at the highest level of college basketball, especially when combined with fellow fifth year senior, Markquis Nowell. It isn't a guarantee that Sills and Greene will duplicate what Nijel Pack and Mark Smith brought to the table, but with steady improvement from Nowell, it should be enough. It will likely come down to how all three can shoot the basketball.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIHRoZSBGYW1pbHksIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlR3JlZW5lNDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFRoZUdyZWVuZTQwPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPiZxdW90O1R5a2VpIGlzIGEgc2ln bmlmaWNhbnQgYWRkaXRpb24gdG8gb3VyIGJhY2tjb3VydCB3aG8gbm90IG9u bHkgYnJpbmdzIHNjb3JpbmcgYnV0IHZlcnNhdGlsaXR5LiBIZSBpcyBhIGdy ZWF0IGZpdCBmb3Igb3VyIHRlYW0sJnF1b3Q7IC0tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hKVGFuZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hKVGFuZzwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj7wn5SXPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1Z4MHdrMkwzWlQiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WeDB3azJMM1pUPC9h PjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9LU3RhdGVN QkI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNLU3RhdGVN QkI8L2E+IHggRU1BVyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNmxmZVFwSU01 eiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzZsZmVRcElNNXo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg Sy1TdGF0ZSBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQEtTdGF0ZU1CQikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LU3RhdGVNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1 NDI2MjQxNDE5MDc1NTg0MDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAz MCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Sills had a down year from behind the arc at Arkansas State, Greene had a tremendous final season at Stony Brook filling it up from deep, and Nowell notched a three-point percentage lower than expected since transferring to Kansas State from Arkansas-Little Rock last year. If Sills, Greene and Nowell can manage to shoot around 33 percent from deep as a group, it should give the Wildcats the firepower they are looking for on the perimeter. All three experienced guards are adept at getting to the rim. Greene is bulky, long and strong enough he could fill the '4' in a pinch. Then there is the Nigerian center, Abayomi Iyiola. He could be the anchor of the defense. He isn't flashy, but he's good enough around the rim offensively to be a serviceable scorer and his rebounding on that end should give K-State plenty of second chance opportunities.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIHRoZSBGYW1pbHksIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWJvc3RpY2FsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A YWJvc3RpY2FsbDwvYT48YnI+PGJyPiZxdW90O0JheWJlIGdpdmVzIHVzIG5l ZWRlZCBleHBlcmllbmNlIGFuZCBkZXB0aCBpbiB0aGUgbG93IHBvc3QuIEJ1 dCBtb3N0bHkgaGUgY29udGludWVzIG91ciBlbXBoYXNpcyBvbiBndXlzIHdo byBhcmUgd2lubmVycy4gSGUga25vdyB3aGF0IGl0IHRha2VzIHRvIGJlIHN1 Y2Nlc3NmdWwsJnF1b3Q7IC0tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ29hY2hKVGFuZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hKVGFu ZzwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj7wn5SXPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3NTNU9R MEZxS24iPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zUzVPUTBGcUtuPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9LU3RhdGVNQkI/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNLU3RhdGVNQkI8L2E+IHggRU1B VyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSmxuR1ZyOHVRMyI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0psbkdWcjh1UTM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSy1TdGF0ZSBNZW4m IzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQEtTdGF0ZU1CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LU3RhdGVNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1NDAzNTQ3NTQ1OTcw NzY5OTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0Z

FOURTH YEAR SENIORS (2): Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Keyontae Johnson Evaluation: Part of the reason Texas Tech wanted Nae'Qwan Tomlin so badly was because Mark Adams felt he could be another Jarrett Culver. Culver was an excellent forward for the Red Raiders who won Big 12 player of the year in 2019 as a sophomore. Will Tomlin live up to those kind of expectations for the Wildcats? Probably not, but it does shed some light on the kind of potential the junior college product could bring with him. He's a long, skilled and sits at 6-foot-9, a combination that is rarely found but always in demand. He is skinny and needs to put on weight fast for the upcoming season. That is a challenge I think new strength and conditioning coach Phil Baier will embrace, but it won't be easy to quickly build his frame in the time given.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIHRoZSBGYW1pbHksIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmFlX1JhdHR5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBO YWVfUmF0dHk8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+JnF1b3Q7TmFlJiMzOTtRd2FuIGhhcyBi ZWVuIGFyb3VuZCB3aW5uaW5nLiBJIGtub3cgaGUgaXMgZXhjaXRlZCB0byBn ZXQgaGVyZSBhbmQgZ2V0IHRvIHdvcmsuJnF1b3Q7IC0tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hKVGFuZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hKVGFuZzwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj7wn5SXPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1pnMjFaSEc0SHYiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aZzIxWkhHNEh2 PC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9LU3Rh dGVNQkI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNLU3Rh dGVNQkI8L2E+IHggRU1BVyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28velFqSVJk eklsbSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pRaklSZHpJbG08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgSy1TdGF0ZSBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQEtTdGF0ZU1CQikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LU3RhdGVNQkIvc3RhdHVz LzE1MjIyNDg3NzMzMDQ1Njk4NjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5 IDUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The other question is how quickly can Tomlin adjust to a much higher level of basketball. Going from junior college to a high major program isn't an easy task. Just ask junior college standout Rudi Williams, who struggled in his one and only year at Kansas State. Williams ultimately had to transfer down to the mid-major level where he excelled. Sometimes it takes a year of experience to adjust to Division I basketball, especially when making such a leap to a high-major program like K-State. Jerome Tang doesn't think his lanky forward even knows how good he can be. The ceiling for this season may hinge on how quickly Tomlin can unlock his potential so he can excel in the fast-moving and physical Big 12.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIHRoZSBGYW1pbHksIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2V5b250YWU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtl eW9udGFlPC9hPjxicj4gPGJyPiZxdW90O0tleW9udGFlIGlzIGEgZ2lmdGVk IHBsYXllciBhbmQgYSB3aW5uZXIgd2hvIGJyaW5nIHNpZ25pZmljYW50IGV4 cGVyaWVuY2UgdG8gb3VyIHRlYW0uIEhlIGlzIGEgcGVyZmVjdCBmaXQgd2l0 aCB0aGUgZ3V5cyB3ZSBhbHJlYWR5IGhhdmUgaW4gdGhlIHByb2dyYW0uJnF1 b3Q7IDxicj4tLSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo SlRhbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoSlRhbmc8L2E+IDxi cj4gPGJyPvCflJc8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQmVYclVEaDVmeSI+ aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JlWHJVRGg1Znk8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0tTdGF0ZU1CQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0tTdGF0ZU1CQjwvYT4geCBFTUFXIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FR1k3aTNjUmw0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v RUdZN2kzY1JsNDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLLVN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBC YXNrZXRiYWxsIChAS1N0YXRlTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0tTdGF0ZU1CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTU2MTE0MTAzNDg2MzU2Njg0OD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

It is fair to say Keyontae Johnson is the best addition of the class. His All-SEC sophomore season at Florida speaks for itself. He's a do it all forward. Johnson is efficient in every facet of the game. He will rarely force a three and he prefers using his quick first step to get by defenders for easy buckets at the rim. But if he's left open from distance, he will make the opposition pay at a high clip. Johnson is a stout defender that is solid both along the perimeter and in the post. He uses his solid length to swat would be scorers at the rim. He's athletic and strong enough to effectively stay in front of ball handlers along the perimeter. Of course, the former Gator will have to prove any doubts about his health and his game, considering he hasn't played organized basketball in almost two years.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIHRoZSBGYW1pbHksIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGF2aWROR3Vlc3NhbjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QERhdmlkTkd1ZXNzYW4xPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPiZxdW90O1RoZSBzdGFm ZiBhbmQgSSBhcmUgdGhyaWxsZWQgYWJvdXQgYWRkaW5nIHNvbWVvbmUgb2Yg RGF2aWTigJlzIGNhbGliZXIgdG8gb3VyIHRlYW0gYXQgSy1TdGF0ZS4mcXVv dDsgLS0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEpUYW5n P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEpUYW5nPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJy PvCflJc8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQ3lJdldHQzNGeiI+aHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0N5SXZXR0MzRno8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0tTdGF0ZU1CQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0tTdGF0ZU1CQjwvYT4geCBFTUFXIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pRmZEdkpPTlJoIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaUZmRHZK T05SaDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLLVN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRi YWxsIChAS1N0YXRlTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0tTdGF0ZU1CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTUzMjQyMTc4OTM5NzA0NTI0OD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

JUNIORS (2): David N'Guessan, Anthony Thomas Evaluation: Virginia Tech transfer forward David N'Guessan failed to see over 14 minutes per game in his two seasons with the Hokies. That largely played a role into why he was ready to find a new home. Tang's system should suit the the length N'Guessan possesses, specifically on the defensive end. He can guard the '3' and the '4' using his quickness and strength to stay in front. Although it isn't a large sample size, he should also be a reasonably good rebounder thanks to all of the traits already mentioned. Offensively, he wasn't much of a shooter in Blacksburg. He preferred slashing to the rim and using force to get buckets. However, if he's left wide open from deep and doesn't see a clear path to the basket, he will let it fly with a decent looking shooting stroke. At Kansas State, I imagine he will have plenty of wide-open corner three opportunities. The Wildcats will be in business if he can hit them at a solid clip.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL29PbWtaS05qYmoiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vT21rWktOamJqPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vVWg0dmJpOHdlMSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1VoNHZiaTh3ZTE8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsg8J2VsnJhbnQg8J2VsWxhbmRlcnMgKEBHcmFudEZsYW5kZXJz KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dyYW50RmxhbmRlcnMv c3RhdHVzLzE1NjE0MjMzMzA0MzkyMDA3NzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QXVndXN0IDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Outside of Iyiola and Tomlin, Anthony Thomas might be the longest player on the team. He's also 6-foot-7 guard with a lot of potential to grow into a legitimate threat on both ends of the floor. The junior college transfer is best on offense when he's attacking and punishing the rim. He's athletic with a good handle at his disposal. Thomas' jumper could use some tweaking. He isn't the best shooter, but he has potential to be decent under the right direction and a willingness from him to put the work in. The physical tools he has should be a perfect fit for both the '2' and the '3' in the no-middle defense we can expect K-State to implement. He's an impressive rebounder in the backcourt.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIHRoZSBGYW1pbHksIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2FtcnluY2FydGVyMjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGNhbXJ5bmNhcnRlcjIzPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPiZxdW90O0NvYWNoIFRh bmcgaGFzIGEgd2lubmluZyByZXB1dGF0aW9uIGFuZCB3aW5uaW5nIGF0dHJh Y3RzIHdpbm5lcnMsIHNvIGl0IHdhcyBhIG5vLWJyYWluZXIuJnF1b3Q7PGJy Pjxicj7wn5SXPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0VwZFdQNEZmaTgiPmh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FcGRXUDRGZmk4PC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9LU3RhdGVNQkI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNLU3RhdGVNQkI8L2E+IHggRU1BVyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRmprRndTamF5ZyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Zq a0Z3U2pheWc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSy1TdGF0ZSBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFz a2V0YmFsbCAoQEtTdGF0ZU1CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9LU3RhdGVNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTY4ODQ0MTQwMzQyMzk0OTI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

SOPHOMORES (2): Cam Carter, Jerrell Colbert Evaluation: Cam Carter and Jerrell Colbert pack a lot of potential inside of very little experience. The guard has flashed a few times at Mississippi State while the big man struggled to ever see the floor in his one season with LSU. Both will be expected to be immediate contributors this coming season. Carter brings a unique trait of not having many weaknesses in his game. He's sound at all three levels offensively and is great with or without the ball in his hands. Although he possesses strong prowess as a scorer and playmaker, he also is known for stingy defense with a knack for creating turnovers. What held Carter back from being a standout freshman with the Bulldogs? He was down the totem pole and wasn't asked to be a primary reserve along the perimeter. He simply didn't have the experience necessary to upend the veterans before him. Out of high school, Colbert was known for his defense. He has yet to show much offensive ability outside of dunking the basketball, but he could expand his game into a forceful, slashing big man. If he can add some touch around the hoop, that will serve him well.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIHRoZSBGYW1pbHksIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vanJlYWx0aGVnb2F0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBqcmVhbHRoZWdvYXQ8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+8J+UlzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9KQmpQNXVtUWhUIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vSkJqUDV1bVFoVDwv YT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvS1N0YXRl TUJCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jS1N0YXRl TUJCPC9hPiB4IEVNQVcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3hXdTNHS3l4 TTciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94V3UzR0t5eE03PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEstU3RhdGUgTWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBLU3RhdGVNQkIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS1N0YXRlTUJCL3N0YXR1cy8x NTE2MTAwMzI3MTM2ODA0ODY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmls IDE4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

FRESHMAN (2): Dorian Finister, Taj Manning Evaluation: In an ideal world, K-State would redshirt both Dorian Finister and Taj Manning. There is plenty of depth on the roster if that is the route the staff wants to go, but both freshman provide promise. Finister is great at attacking the rim and playmaking for his teammates. It is his jumper that needs some work. He has good form, but he just needs to put countless shots up after practice to master the craft. Finister has a big 6-foot-5 frame that Baier should have some fun molding. That will help him succeed on both ends of the floor.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIHRoZSBGYW1pbHksIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZG9vNHRocmVlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBk b280dGhyZWU8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+JnF1b3Q7RXZlcnl0aGluZyBhYm91dCBp dCB3YXMgZ3JlYXQuIFRoZXkganVzdCBtYWRlIG1lIGZlZWwgbGlrZSBJIHdh cyBhdCBob21lLCBhbmQgSSYjMzk7bSBiaWcgYXQgaG9tZS4mcXVvdDs8YnI+ PGJyPvCflJc8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbzdHV0I1YkhGTCI+aHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL283R1dCNWJIRkw8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0tTdGF0ZU1CQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0tTdGF0ZU1CQjwvYT4geCBFTUFXIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby96alh4UnQ3bmVWIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vempY eFJ0N25lVjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLLVN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNr ZXRiYWxsIChAS1N0YXRlTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0tTdGF0ZU1CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTUyMTIzMzA3MDU4NTU2NTE4ND9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The New Orleans native needs to improve at staying in front of ball-handlers if he wants to have a chance to see the floor early and often. Finister does have a tremendous ability to recover, using his athleticism to stuff would-be scorers at the rim. Manning was an all-around power forward in high school. He could put the ball on the deck, hit mid-range jumpers and attack the glass with power. He's fairly athletic, and with more practice and strength, he should be able to fill in at the '3' and '4'. The Kansas City native was a good rebounder and defender at the high school level. One of the more intriguing nuggets we have heard in the offseason has been how impressed the staff have been with what Manning possesses and how he's progressed.