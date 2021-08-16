Basketball Roster & Recruiting Center (8.16.21)
|POS.
|Fr.
|So.
|Jr.
|Sr.
|TOTAL
|
PG
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
SG
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0 (1)
|
2
|
SF
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
PF
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
C
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
12/13
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
1 (1)
|
12 (1)
KEY
Italicized = Because of Covid-19, their eligibility clock was frozen and would typically be advanced another year than it otherwise shows. For example, junior Markquis Nowell is italicized, indicating that he would normally be a senior and will have same decision as those like Mike McGuirl had, following the 2021 season.
(RS) = Used their redshirt in the past
POINT GUARDS (2 on scholarship)
SR -
JR - Markquis Nowell
SO -
FR - Nijel Pack
Newcomers (1): Markquis Nowell
Recruiting Outlook: Grabbing a point guard in the Class of 2022 is unlikely. Nijel Pack and Markquis Nowell give them two capable ball handlers and they have each of them for multiple years (barring attrition). If they were to take a high school point guard, it would be the bigger-bodied variety that could play at multiple spots.
PROJECTED NEED: 0
COMMITMENTS (0):
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news