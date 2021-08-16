 Kansas State Wildcats Basketball recruiting Bruce Weber Shane Southwell Lowery Nijel Pack Davion Bradford Selton Miguel
Basketball Roster & Recruiting Center (8.16.21)

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
Producer
@GrantFlanders
Kansas State Basketball Scholarship Chart
POS. Fr. So. Jr. Sr. TOTAL

PG

1

0

1

0

2

SG

1

0

0

0 (1)

2

SF

2

0

0

1

3

PF

2

2

0

0

4

C

1

1

0

0

2

12/13

7

3

1

1 (1)

12 (1)

KEY

Italicized = Because of Covid-19, their eligibility clock was frozen and would typically be advanced another year than it otherwise shows. For example, junior Markquis Nowell is italicized, indicating that he would normally be a senior and will have same decision as those like Mike McGuirl had, following the 2021 season.

(RS) = Used their redshirt in the past

Nijel Pack
Nijel Pack (Kansas State Athletics)

POINT GUARDS (2 on scholarship)

SR -

JR - Markquis Nowell

SO -

FR - Nijel Pack

Newcomers (1): Markquis Nowell

Recruiting Outlook: Grabbing a point guard in the Class of 2022 is unlikely. Nijel Pack and Markquis Nowell give them two capable ball handlers and they have each of them for multiple years (barring attrition). If they were to take a high school point guard, it would be the bigger-bodied variety that could play at multiple spots.

PROJECTED NEED: 0

COMMITMENTS (0):

