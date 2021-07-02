Beebe becoming tighter and tighter with K-State

Camden Beebe is the brother of current Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe. Kansas State is the lone offer to the 2023 Piper High rising junior, but he is also hearing from Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU and Iowa.

He was one of the standouts at the Sharp Top Prospect Camp in Salina on Monday (June 28) and spoke to media at the event. His relationship with the K-State coaches is solid due to his older brother already being in Manhattan. "It's been a very close relationship," Beebe said. "I know a lot of the coaches since Coop goes there." Assistant Conor Riley has the duties of recruiting the 6-foot-3, 330-pound target. He grabbed an offer during the camp in June where he was working out for Chris Klieman, Riley and company. They brought him aside and extended him a scholarship after impressive performances during the one-on-one drills.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNhbXAgYXQgS2Fuc2FzIFN0YXRlIFVuaXZl cnNpdHkgYW5kIGEgZ3JlYXQgY29udmVyc2F0aW9uIHdpdGggY29hY2ggS2xp ZW1hbiBJ4oCZbSBleGNpdGVkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBL YW5zYXMgU3RhdGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dPQ0FUUz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dPQ0FUUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0VNQVc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNFTUFXPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3NwZWRicmFldD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac3BlZGJyYWV0 PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQ1JpbGVz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaENSaWxlczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0FHMjNMNHdvbTEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9B RzIzTDR3b20xPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbWRlbiBCZWViZSAoQENiZWVi ZV81NikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYmVlYmVfNTYv c3RhdHVzLzE0MDM5MjExNjg1ODgwMjE3NjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+SnVuZSAxMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK