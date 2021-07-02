Beebe becoming tighter and tighter with K-State
Camden Beebe is the brother of current Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe. Kansas State is the lone offer to the 2023 Piper High rising junior, but he is also hearing from Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU and Iowa.
He was one of the standouts at the Sharp Top Prospect Camp in Salina on Monday (June 28) and spoke to media at the event. His relationship with the K-State coaches is solid due to his older brother already being in Manhattan.
"It's been a very close relationship," Beebe said. "I know a lot of the coaches since Coop goes there."
Assistant Conor Riley has the duties of recruiting the 6-foot-3, 330-pound target. He grabbed an offer during the camp in June where he was working out for Chris Klieman, Riley and company.
They brought him aside and extended him a scholarship after impressive performances during the one-on-one drills.
"When I was up there at camp I talked to a lot of the coaches," Beebe noted. "My relationship with Coach Riley has been really good. We have talked a lot and it continues to get better."
Cooper hasn't persuaded Camden to join him on the offensive line in Manhattan...yet.
"It hasn't happened yet, but probably expect it soon," Camden shared.
For the first time in his recruiting process, the younger Beebe will be able to make a few game-day visits in the Fall. Kansas State is on the list, but it won't be the only one he sees.
"I'm probably going to take some game-day visits," he pointed out. "
As a 2023 prospect, Beebe looks forward to some visits in the fall, for sure to Kansas State and maybe another program.
"Probably going to take some gameday visits," he said. "Of course, I'm going to be at all the K-State games, but I'll probably visit somewhere else on the bye week."