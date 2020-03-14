Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19, the Big 12 Conference has announced that all conference and non-conference competitions have been cancelled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete into the summer.

In addition, all organized activities, including team, individual practices, voluntary workouts, meetings, and other organized gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time.



“We must continue to emphasize the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and University community,” Taylor said. “I know this is a very difficult time for our teams and student-athletes, and even our fans, but we all have to do our part in helping make our community, state and nation as safe as possible. As we have stated before, this is a very serious and fluid situation with many layers and we will continue to work closely with appropriate medical professionals, the Big 12 Conference and our University administration to monitor the situation.”