The season-long race for the picks title is winding down, with four Big 12 bowls this week, plus four next week, as well as the additional playoff game, the race is title is up for grabs.

EMAW Online Picks Standings Staff W-L Champ Week W-L GB Mason 46-29-2 3-3 -- Gabe 43-32-2 3-3 3 Alec 41-34-2 4-2 5

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Ball: Air Force vs Baylor -3.5, 6:30 PM THU DEC 22nd ESPN

Mason: We know from K-State's 2019 Liberty Bowl experience that playing the service academies in a bowl game is the worst outcome for a lot of schools. They want to put developmental time into bowl practice, but the prep devoted to the different style of a service academy can get lost in the fray. Air Force is locked in on this game, while Baylor has probably been focused on recruiting and development during bowl prep. The Pick: Air Force +3.5 Alec: This game being played at TCU's stadium screams 'I don't want to be here' for Baylor and the Bears have to replace the direction of Dave Aranda as their defensive coordinator and head coach. I'll take Air Force. The Pick: Air Force +3.5 Gabe: The weather for this game should be awful in Fort Worth given the freezing cold temperatures everyone is experiencing across the country. Baylor has been better running the ball than passing it all season, but Air Force is the ninth-ranked defense in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game. I think the Falcons should be able to keep this game ugly and keep it close. The Pick: Air Force +3.5



Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs Wisconsin -3.5, 9:15 PM TUE DEC 27th ESPN

Mason: Another Big 12 team that finished the season ungracefully was Oklahoma State. Spencer Sanders entered the transfer portal after the season ended. Wisconsin is in the same boat, but I don't think they are too beat up about losing Graham Mertz. Even with the changes going on in Madison, I still think they pull this one out with as shaky as the Cowboys are. The Pick: Wisconsin -3.5 Alec: Neither team has their quarterback playing in this game, and the downfall of Oklahoma State has been quite drastic. I find it odd that new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is coaching the game for Wisconsin. I think the Badgers' defense has a good game. The Pick Wisconsin: -3.5 Gabe: Both of these teams have already lost their starting quarterbacks to the transfer portal with Graham Mertz heading to Florida and Spencer Sanders still yet to decide on a destination. In a game like that -- and with Wisconsin actively undergoing a coaching change -- I’ll take Mike Gundy and the points. The Pick: Oklahoma State +3.5



AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs Arkansas -3, 4:30 PM WED DEC 28th ESPN

Mason: After reaching bowl eligibility, the Jayhawks' seemed to lose their focus on all accounts. But now the thing they have worked for is here, their bowl game with Arkansas. The Razorbacks ended their season with a bit of a thud, losing to Missouri. I think Kansas has gotten time to heal and get motivated, I expect them to win the Liberty Bowl. The Pick: Kansas +3 Alec: Arkansas doesn't want to be in this game. Kansas does. The Jayhawk offense is going to post some points with Jalon Daniels leading the offense and lots of rushing yards. The Pick: Kansas +3 Gabe: A large portion of Arkansas’ defense is supposed to be out for this game, giving me some belief that Kansas should be able to move the ball throughout this game. Kansas is also way more likely to treat this game with the ambition and focus needed to not have a lack of effort. I’ll take the Jayhawks. The Pick: Kansas +3



TaxAct Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs Ole Miss -3.5, 8:00 PM WED DEC 28th ESPN