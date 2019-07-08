***Yesterday's Question HERE*** In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them. Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.

Question No. 71: Power rank the Big 12 events for media members (media days, championships, tournaments, teleconferences, etc.) using whatever criteria you want.

1. Big 12 Championship (Men's Basketball)

The king of Big 12 media events, every year, is the Big 12 Championship (I really would rather call it the Big 12 Tournament, but that's not the name) held in Kansas City. It's got it all. A beautiful, easy-to-get-to venue in the Sprint Center. Tons of places to go nearby to eat or have some fun. It's a multi-day event, of course, which pushes it up my personal list. Oh, and there are cookies and drink selections provided - galore - throughout the event. You want a fancy can of R.C. Cola? No problem. In all seriousness, it's just about perfect. It's the right balance of meaningful (games are being played as opposed to a media day setting) but also somewhat laid back, as most NCAA Tournament spots are locked up regardless of the event's outcome.

2. Big 12 Football Media Days

It's got everything the No. 1 choice on this list has, except for, you know, games. This year the event will be held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, a MASSIVE venue that I imagine will be awfully cool to experience in this setting. More media gathers for this event than any other on this list, and it feels the most important thanks to the collection of coaches, players and media all gathered in one place. The novelty does wear off, a bit, after the third or fourth team in a row makes the same kind of statements to the media, but outside of that there's little to complain about here.

3. Big 12 Championship (Football)

To be fair, I haven't been to one of these since 2003. It's pretty hard, and wrong, for me to judge the event from that memory. I'm sure it's significantly different now, too, than it was when the iPhone didn't exist and the media landscape was 100 percent different. Still, it's impossible to imagine this still isn't at least No. 3 on this list. It's only a one-day deal, of course, with just two teams involved. That hurts it a bit, but no event has a larger scope than this one.

4. Big 12 Basketball Media Days

It (sadly) feels like a watered down version of the football event. It's all crammed into one day and significantly less media shows up. Now, I don't have the answers to fix all that, as this event takes place during the heart of football season. Still, it comes off not as important as it deserves to be and a missed (fun) opportunity from a media perspective.

5. Big 12 Football/Basketball teleconferences